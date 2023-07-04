Rishi Sunak said he had no control over the timings of events where he will be missing from the Commons.

Labour MP Chris Bryant asked him when a prime minister had missed two sessions of PMQs in a row, and then challenged him about not attending sessions in the Commons about now-former MPs Owen Paterson and Boris Johnson.

Mr Sunak said he would miss PMQs this week to attend an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NHS and next week, he would be at a Nato summit.

Rishi Sunak before Liasion Committee