Blogger: Jesus Christ could not save 'doomed' Tories

Tim Montgomerie said there was nothing the Conservative Party could do to "turn its fortunes around".

Speaking to the BBC's Politics Live after the Court of Appeal ruled plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda were unlawful, the founder of the ConservativeHome site said "even if Jesus Christ returns to Earth" and became the party's leader, he could not save it at the next election.

Tory MP Kieran McMullan said the PM never thought the migrants policy would be easy, but argued "the vast majority of people think it is a perfectly reasonable thing to do".

