The former heath secretary said he was "profoundly sorry for each death" in the Covid pandemic.

Matt Hancock, now an independent MP, said it would be hard for some to take his apology, but it was "honest and heartfelt".

He wanted to ensure the inquiry would learn the "right lessons" to stop any future pandemic "much, much earlier" and had the systems in place ready to deal with one but he feared they were now being dismantled.

Plan focused on deaths not stopping pandemic - Hancock