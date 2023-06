The UK foreign secretary said the Wagner mercenary group leader's message showed there was "no legitimacy" for the Ukraine war.

James Cleverly told MPs that Yevgeny Prigozhin's words meant there was "no risk at all" to Russian territorial integrity from Nato and the West.

Referring to President Putin, he added that the lives of Ukrainians and others have been "lost in pursuit of the ego of one man".

