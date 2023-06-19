The Privileges Committee chair has answered Jacob Rees-Mogg, who raised her "famous tweets" about Boris Johnson, over the "perception of bias".

Harriet Harman said she had been "more than happy to step aside" over her past criticism about the former prime minister, but she was "assured" that she should continue in the role overseeing Partygate claims.

MPs have been debating the report from the committee, although Mr Johnson resigned as an MP before it was published.

MPs have their say on Boris Johnson Partygate report