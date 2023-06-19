PM asked if he will take part in Johnson Partygate vote

Rishi Sunak said he "wouldn't want to influence anyone" ahead of a possible vote on a committee report about Boris Johnson.

MPs are set to debate the Privileges Committee report, which found Mr Johnson deliberately misled MPs over lockdown parties in Number 10.

Mr Sunak was asked several times if he would attend and vote in the Commons.

He said it was a matter for "Parliament and members as individuals".

