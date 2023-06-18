Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is "certain" that she has done nothing wrong.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking to reporters outside her home, after returning there for the first time since her arrest last Sunday.

She was questioned for more than seven hours as part of a police investigation into the SNP's finances.

"I know I am a public figure - I accept what comes with that. But I'm also a human being that is entitled to a bit of privacy," she said.

The former first minister also added that she intends to be back in Parliament early next week for questions.

Read more about what happened here.