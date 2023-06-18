Mortgage help under review, says Michael Gove

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said the government is "keeping under review" support for people struggling with mortgages.

In an interview on BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he repeated that the main priority should be focusing on the "root cause" of the problem, which is ensuring interest rates don't go up.

Earlier in the interview, Mr Gove said the challenge being posed to buyers is "uniquely challenging", blaming the situation on the cost of living crisis.