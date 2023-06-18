A new video showing a party at the Conservative Party HQ shows staffers drinking and dancing during the Covid pandemic.

One person is heard saying it is OK to film "as long as we don't stream that we're, like, bending the rules".

The video, published by the Mirror, dates from December 2020 when London was in Tier 2 restrictions.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has apologised for the video, saying it is "indefensible". The Conservative Party said four people were disciplined, but it's not clear who they are.

The BBC's political correspondent Helen Catt breaks down the video.

Video by Mattea Bubalo