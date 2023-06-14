At PMQs, Stephen Flynn reminded the PM about his previous warning about the "perils" of rising mortgages and how it would affect the Tories' chances of re-election.

Rishi Sunak said it was important to have control over borrowing, before referencing SNP members buying flowers for Nicola Sturgeon following her arrest, and release, by police.

The SNP Westminster leader said he felt that reply showed the prime minister needed to "grow up".

Sunak facing Starmer at PMQs as Tory infighting continues