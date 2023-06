Rishi Sunak has accused Boris Johnson of asking him to "overrule" a panel tasked with vetting his appointments to the House of Lords.

The House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC) has confirmed it rejected eight of the former prime minister's nominations.

Mr Sunak said Mr Johnson asked him to overrule them, or "make promises to people".

But he said he refused, adding it was "something I wasn't prepared to do".