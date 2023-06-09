Last month, the former Tory minister said she had "never officially been told" she was in line for a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.

Nadine Dorries told Laura Kuenssberg she did not "expect anything in this life", but would "take whatever comes my way".

She resigned as Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire on Friday afternoon, ahead of the release of names of the former PM's list of new peers.UK viewers can watch the full programme