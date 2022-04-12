Former prime minister Boris Johnson has resigned as an MP and announced he is stepping down with immediate effect.

In a lengthy statement the ex-PM accused a Commons investigation of attempting to "drive me out".

Mr Johnson first became and MP in 2001, representing the constituency of Henley in Oxfordshire, since then he went on to become the Mayor of London, MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip and then the prime minister.

Here's a look back at his political career.

Video by Alex Smith and Ian Casey.