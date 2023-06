At PMQs, the Lib Dem leader raised the case of Karen who looks after her husband who has Parkinson's Disease.

Ed Davey said family carers saved the government more money than the entire NHS budget, and said they needed more financial and practical support.

Oliver Dowden, standing in for Rishi Sunak, responded by listing the government funding schemes for carers.

