Former health secretary Matt Hancock was found to have breached Parliament's rules by trying to influence an inquiry into Conservative MP Steve Brine.

After the Standards Committee called for him to apologise for a "minor breach", he said he was "happy to do so".

The West Suffolk MP, now sitting as an independent, told the Commons the committee had "found that I did not seek to break the rules, had no prospect of personal gain and acted without malice".

