The UK has to "reduce its reliance on hotels" for housing asylum seekers, immigration minister Robert Jenrick has said.

But while hotels were in use, it was "fair and reasonable" to ask asylum seekers to share rooms in some circumstances, he said.

Speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, he said he had to look after taxpayers and his duty was to the British public over migrants.

It follows a dispute with asylum seekers over their temporary accommodation in central London.