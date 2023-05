The Labour leader claimed the home secretary had a "let them pick fruit" policy for British workers and asked if the PM backed her.

Referencing her 2022 speeding fine and speed awareness course, Sir Keir Starmer said government policies were "holding people back".

Rishi Sunak quoted IMF forecasts that the UK economy would grow faster than Germany, France and Italy, and the Britain had the best reading results in the world.

Live: Sunak and Starmer argue about immigration at PMQs