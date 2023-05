Home secretary Suella Braverman has been asked whether she asked civil servants for advice on arranging a private speed awareness course, after being caught speeding in 2022.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is to meet with his ethics adviser, for consultation on the handling of Ms Braverman's speeding offence.

Labour's Sir Keir Starmer said it looked like "inappropriate action took place".

Nothing untoward over speeding course - Braverman