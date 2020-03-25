The housing secretary has said it is "important" to honour a 2019 manifesto pledge to stop landlords evicting tenants from their homes without justification.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, Michael Gove was asked why this had been implemented in Scotland, but not in England yet, and whether the bill was being rushed through ahead of a general election.

He heard from a caller, who lost a previous property, saying no-fault evictions were "heartless and cruel" and should already have been banned.

No-fault evictions to be banned in reform of rental sector