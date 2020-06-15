PM announces extending seasonal visas for fruit pickers

A day after the home secretary said Britons should be trained up to pick fruit, Rishi Sunak says the government will allow 45,000 visas for foreign workers.

The prime minister extended the scheme with the same number of visas available again to the horticulture sector next year.

He said the number was "appropriate" and the allocation was not used in full this year for fruit pickers and lorry drivers.

On Monday, Suella Braverman said the UK government must not forget its pledge to reduce net migration to below 2019 levels.

This clip is from Radio 4's Farming Today on 17 May