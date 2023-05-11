Watch Speaker angrily berate minister for media leaks

The Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has received an angry dressing down from the House of Commons Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, who asked her "who do you think you're speaking to?"

Answering an Urgent Question on the government's decision to ditch plans to allow thousands of EU-inherited laws to expire by the end of the year - and Ms Badenoch's failure to announce it in the Commons before writing about it in a newspaper - the business and trade secretary told the Speaker she was "very sorry that the sequencing that we chose was not to your satisfaction".

A report in the Telegraph said the government intended to abandon its targets to scrap all retained EU law after Brexit, but this was not announced to the House of Commons first, to the anger of the Speaker.

Lindsay Hoyle, who had previously called the government's actions "highly regrettable" said that MPs "are elected to hear it first, not to read it in the Telegraph".