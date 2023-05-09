The Labour leader said talk of deals with the Liberal Democrats and other parties were "hypothetical".

But Sir Keir Starmer gave a definite "no" to a coalition with the SNP after a general election, over a "fundamental disagreement" with a party that would separate the UK, leading to a border between England and Scotland.

BBC political editor Chris Mason asked Sir Keir why he would give a clear answer about the SNP, but was equivocal about the Lib Dems.