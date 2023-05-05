Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey unveiled a countdown clock, as he claimed Rishi Sunak's time in Downing Street is running out.

The Lib Dems are making strong early gains, at the expense of the Tories, at the English local elections in key target areas like Windsor, where the clock stunt took place.

Sir Ed has previously taken a hammer to a blue wall over and popped a blue balloon to celebrate electoral success for his party.

