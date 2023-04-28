Labour call to end BBC appointment 'cronyism and nepotism'

The BBC is "far too important" for the government to appoint its "mates" to the board and to the role of chairman, Lucy Powell has said.

The shadow digital and culture minister said the broadcaster should not be "tarnished and trashed" by government actions.

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp is leaving the job after a report found he had failed to disclose conflicts of interest over his role in a loan to former PM Boris Johnson.

BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns after Boris Johnson loan row