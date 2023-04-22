Lord McDonald on working with Dominic Raab: 'I witnessed a tough taskmaster'
Lord McDonald has spoken about his time working as Dominic Raab's permanent secretary in the Foreign Office.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme in an exclusive interview that Mr Raab was a "tough taskmaster".
"I was trying to get my boss to see how his behaviour was making his professional life more difficult. I was trying to help him get the best out of his team and I felt saying bullying would have been too aggressive," he said.