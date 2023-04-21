Dominic Raab is asked by the BBC's Political Editor Chris Mason 'are you a nightmare to work for?'

The former deputy PM denies this, blaming a handful of "activist civil servants" for blocking reforms, in his first broadcast interview since resigning as deputy prime minister and justice secretary.

Earlier in the day, a report upheld two complaints of bullying made against him by civil servants, and he resigned as deputy prime minister and justice secretary as a result.