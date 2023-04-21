'Are you a nightmare to work for?' Raab asked by BBC

In his first broadcast interview since quitting as deputy PM, Dominic Raab told the BBC's Chris Mason the only complaints upheld against him were by "a handful of very senior officials", out of hundreds of civil servants he had dealt with.

Asked if the blunt truth was that he was a nightmare to work for, the Mr Raab hit out at a "small minority of very activist civil servants".

"What you've got is the risk here a very small minority of very activist civil servants, with a passive aggressive culture of the civil service, who don't like some of the reforms, whether it's Brexit, whether it's parole reform, whether it's human rights reform, effectively trying to block government - that's not on. That's not democratic."

Follow our live coverage here.