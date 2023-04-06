Michael Gove has admitted past mistakes made by the government over social housing have contributed to tenants' voices not always being heard.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the housing secretary was challenged over decisions taken by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition in 2010, including abolishing the social housing regulator.

He told Nick Robinson some housing associations had a culture where "black and white figures on the accounts" were put ahead of "heart and soul engagement with the residents".

It follows the case of Sheila Seleoane, whose body lay undiscovered for two-and-a-half years in her south London flat, despite neighbours repeatedly raising concerns with their housing association and the police.