I am convinced Rwanda is safe - Home secretary

Home Secretary Suella Braverman tells the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that she is "convinced" Rwanda is safe for refugees.

It comes after she was asked about a particular case from February 2018. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), a group of Congolese refugees living at the Kiziba Refugee Camp in Rwanda were shot dead by police for protesting against their living conditions.

Ms Braverman said she agreed with senior judges on their assessment of Rwanda as a safe country but that in an "extreme" situation there is always space in the legislation for challenges to happen.