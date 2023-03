Edi Rama sprinkled British and Albanian cultural references into the conversation when he met Rishi Sunak in Downing Street to discuss migrants.

The Albanian leader name-checked James Bond, Mr Bean, and British-Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa. He also invited Mr Sunak to visit Albania.

Mr Rama, who had earlier condemned comments by Home Secretary Suella Braverman about migrants from his country as "disgraceful", said he wanted all Albanians in the UK to feel safe and honoured.

Don't blame us for UK border problems, says Albanian PM