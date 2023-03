Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there were some “extremely peculiar” aspects to the privileges committee hearing about Partygate claims.

Johnson told chairman Harriet Harman she had made “prejudicial” comments but added he trusted her impartiality.

He told MPs that he “emphatically” did not set out to deceive MPs when he denied claims about lockdown gatherings in Downing Street.

Boris Johnson insists he did not lie to MPs about parties