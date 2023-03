In this week's PMQs, Sir Keir Starmer discussed mandatory vetting in the police, asking the PM if he would support Labour's plan.

He said: "If the government backed Labour's plan for proper mandatory national vetting we could end the farce that sees different police recruitment standards."

Rishi Sunak responds saying measures are already in place for improvements in vetting.

