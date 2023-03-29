Black teases Raab on pay when he is 'booted out of office'

SNP's deputy Westminster leader asked the deputy prime minister after a fake firm offered paid work to Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng.

Mhairi Black asked Dominic Raab what pay rate he would be looking for when he is "inevitably booted out of office", a reference to a report on bullying claims made against him.

He replied that his party had backed tightening up rules on lobbying.

MPs are allowed to have second jobs. Matt Hancock's spokesperson said he had acted properly and within the rules.

Raab and Rayner clash over crime and anti-social behaviour at PMQs