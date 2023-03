The Labour leader said "even bigger pensions" for the richest 1%, announced in Wednesday's Budget, were wrong when so many people were struggling with the cost of living.

Sir Keir Starmer said it would be "very easy" to bring in tailor-made pension arrangements for doctors, to help keep them working, as a similar deal was done for judges a few years ago.

He said the richest people were the only ones who had been given a tax break.

