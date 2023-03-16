'Immediate' TikTok ban on government mobile phones
Oliver Dowden has announced a ban of the use of the TikTok social media app on government devices over cyber-security fears.
The Cabinet Office minister said there would be an approved list for third-party apps for Whitehall devices, along with an immediate ban on TikTok.
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the government was “behind the curve” and was offering a “sticking plaster” while holes remained in national security.
