Unveiling his Budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said parents of one and two-year-olds in England would get 30 hours a week of free childcare by September 2025 and scrapped the lifetime allowance on tax-free pension contributions.

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons that after 13 years of the Conservatives "our economy needed major surgery" but the government was providing "only a sticking plaster".

