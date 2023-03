The chief executive of an energy firm has said most people allow his team in to fit pre-payment meters in their homes.

Les Johnston, from Richburns, denied a claim from Labour MP Ian Lavery at the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee about how his staff enter people's homes to fit pre-payment meters to pay for fuel.

Mr Johnston denied the MP's claim that they "smash the doors down" to fit the meters.

Energy firms told to pay out over forced meter fittings