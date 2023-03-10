The government has “lost control” of the UK's borders, the Labour leader has said.

Amid talks between Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron, Sir Keir Starmer said failure to reach a deal to return those crossing the English Channel in boats would "make a bad situation worse" and have UK taxpayers footing the cost of hotel accommodation.

He claimed the asylum situation was "broken" with only 1% of those arriving on boats having their applications processed.