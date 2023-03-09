The culture secretary was quizzed on impartiality of BBC presenters after Gary Lineker's tweets over asylum seekers and small boats.

Lucy Frazer told Sir John Whittingdale about her grandmother escaping the Nazis in the 1930s, and she thought it was “really disappointing and inappropriate" to compare government policy today to Germany in the 1930s.

She said it was important for the BBC to maintain impartiality if it was to "retain the trust" of the those who pay the licence fee".

DUP MP Gregory Campbell criticised the actions and the salary of "multi-millionaire lefty Lineker" who should decide if he was a sports presenter or a "political pundit".