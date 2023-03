Stephen Flynn asked how new immigration legislation would affect women who have been sex trafficked.

On International Women’s Day, the SNP Westminster leader quizzed the prime minister about protection in UK for those arriving on small boats.

Rishi Sunak said Britain "must get a grip of this system" and stop people dying in the English Channel, and “target" resources on the people most in need.

Sunak and Starmer clash over migrant law at PMQs