Former Raab colleagues speak out over bullying allegations

Former colleagues of Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, have spoken to the BBC about their experience of working with him, as an inquiry into bullying claims reaches its final stages.

The investigation is expected to conclude soon and was commissioned to establish the facts. It will then be for the prime minister to judge whether its findings show that Mr Raab broke ministerial rules on bullying or not.

The BBC has spoken to a number of people who worked closely with Mr Raab, who characterise his behaviour in different ways. They wished to remain anonymous to not compromise their jobs.

Dominic Raab says he was confident he was not a bully and "behaved professionally throughout".

