The former PM told the Global Soft Power Summit, in London, the law in UK was enforced without “fear or favour” in the UK.

But Boris Johnson said he did not “understand the rationale” for being fined by police for breaking lockdown rules.

He received a fixed penalty over lockdown gatherings in Downing Street, which he now describes as “having lunch at my place at the Cabinet table”.

He apologised after the Sue Gray report was published in May 2022, after previously claiming several times that no guidelines were broken.

Boris Johnson sorry for party as Labour calls apology a joke