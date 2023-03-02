Isabel Oakeshott on trust after Matt Hancock messages leak
The journalist who revealed messages from Matt Hancock's phone from his time as health secretary during Covid said she was doing a "good thing here".
BBC political editor Chris Mason asked Isabel Oakeshott if she might not be trusted again for the revelations.
She said big stories involved "some pretty difficult judgements" and she knew should get a "kicking".
Isabel Oakeshott: Who is the journalist behind Matt Hancock Covid messages leak?