The Tory Party vice-chairman has described how his garden had vegetables and chickens, and helped to feed his family when he was growing up in the 1970s.

Lee Anderson said food was - relative to incomes - more expensive, and people today might think his family lived in poverty, but he "did not see that at the time".

On the Political Thinking podcast, Nick Robinson asked him about his previous comments on people earning £35,000 a year using food banks.