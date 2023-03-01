Sir Keir Starmer said politicians writing books about Covid and leaking messages was “insulting” and a “ghoulish spectacle”.

He was referencing newspaper claims of leaked messages about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Rishi Sunak paid tribute to health workers, adding the Covid inquiry should do its work rather than him commenting on "piecemeal bits of information".

A spokesman for Mr Hancock has said the messages had been "doctored" to create a false story which is "flat wrong".

Matt Hancock disputes claim he rejected care home Covid advice