Royal Mail bosses were repeatedly asked to give a "yes" or "no" answer to claims of a "systemic failure" in the system of letter deliveries,

Simon Thompson, Keith Williams and Ricky McAulay were recalled to Parliament after their staff submitted 1,500 messages querying evidence they had given at a previous hearing.

Chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee Darren Jones kept asking them about posters and verbal briefings in sorting offices, and the tracking of postal staff on their rounds.

Royal Mail boss accused of giving inaccurate evidence