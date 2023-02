Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed in the House of Commons, while discussing ongoing talks with the EU on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mr Sunak accused the Labour leader of following his "usually position" on the EU, offering a blank cheque and "surrender".

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer warned the PM that some Tory party members would "come after" the PM over the yet to be agreed deal.

Sunak clashes with Starmer over NI Brexit deal progress