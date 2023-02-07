BBC chairman Richard Sharp on Boris Johnson loan claims
Richard Sharp said he did not help Boris Johnson with a "huge facility" ahead of his appointment as BBC chairman.
He faced MPs who asked about claims over his role in loan talks involving the former PM who nominated him to chair the BBC board.
SNP MP John Nicolson said BBC staff were "very angry" over the claims and asked about a previous failed application from Mr Sharp to join the broadcaster.
Richard Sharp: BBC chairman denies arranging loan for Boris Johnson