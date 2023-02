The Labour leader has said the former PM has done "more than enough damage to our economy".

Sir Keir Starmer said "failed" Tory prime ministers were arguing about who was the "biggest failure".

In her first public comments since reigning in October, Liz Truss wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that her economic agenda was never given a "realistic chance".

Grant Shapps: Liz Truss's tax cuts were clearly the wrong approach