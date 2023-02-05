Sharon Graham says her union, Unite, is trying to resolve over pay, but the government has shown an "abdication of responsibility" and PM Rishi Sunak "won't even come to the table" to discuss pay.

She told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that there were "categorically" no talks going on at any level between the government and unions to try to call strikes off, and accused ministers of misleading the public over standby ambulance provisions that have been put in place.

The government insists its £1,400 pay rise for this year award is fair.